Biden pushes new CDC mask guidance as a reason why all Americans should get vaccinated

President Joe Biden on Tuesday cited new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- which said vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks outside in some situations -- to urge all Americans to go get a vaccine.

"The bottom line is clear: If you're vaccinated, you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors," Biden said during remarks outside the White House. "So for those who haven't gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you're younger, or thinking you don't need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Now."

The President added that with vaccines, American can return to a more normal lifestyle.

"We're back to that place now as long as you get vaccinated. So, go get the shot. It's never been easier. And once you're fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you're outside and away from big crowds," he said.

Biden outlined the guidance released by the CDC earlier Tuesday but stressed that it does not apply to all outdoor gatherings.