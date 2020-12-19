Best moments from CNN and Sesame Street's coronavirus town hall for the holidays

Dr. Fauci, when will we be able to hug our families again?

Freddie, 4, told Dr. Fauci he wanted to give his grandma a hundred hugs.

"I think if you're in the immediate household... and it's not someone who's maybe coming in and traveling ... yeah you can give them hugs," Dr. Fauci told him.

However, Dr. Fauci said if that person has traveled through airports and train stations and is coming into your house, that's more of a concern.

Kids and the vaccine

Viewers wanted to know when kids can get the vaccine and be able to see their friends again.

Dr. Fauci explained that to be extra safe health officials want to wait a month or two to start trials in children.

"So just hang in there, couple of more months, and we'll be in good shape," Fauci said.

Kids also asked Dr. Fauci if the vaccine hurts.

He assured them the shot is a "pinch" but the pinch really lasts only seconds.

Dr. Gupta, who got the first of the two vaccine doses, showed off a photo of his Elmo doll and matching Elmo Band-Aid.

He said it didn't hurt a bit.