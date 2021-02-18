Bad weather causing delays in Covid-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries, White House says

Widespread power outages in Texas have caused serious, cascading issues with the state's supply of heating, water, food and medicine. Power was down for about 500,000 Texas customers as of Thursday morning -- way down from the over 3 million outages a day earlier, according to Poweroutage.us. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state's power grid, said in a statement Thursday morning it had made "significant progress" restoring power overnight.

But the winter storm and ongoing cold were still affecting the system's power generation, and rotating outages may be needed over the next couple of days, the company said.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden has been receiving updates about Texas and the surrounding states impacted by the bad weather more than once a day.

"Ensuring that the people of Texas, the people of the surrounding states have the resources they need is something that he raises in meetings frequently and has over the past couple of days," Psaki said.