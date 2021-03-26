Autopsy of a pandemic: 6 doctors at the center of the US Covid-19 response

When we sat down to talk, just days after his successor, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, had taken the helm at the CDC, Redfield wanted to start at the beginning: China.

While every doctor harbored deep suspicions about the information initially coming from China, Redfield was the most vocal about it. He believes the current pandemic began in Wuhan as a localized outbreak in September or October of 2019 -- much earlier than the official timeline -- and then spread to every province in China over the next couple of months. The United States wasn't formally notified of the "mysterious cluster of pneumonia patients" until December 31, 2019. Those were critical weeks and months that countries around the world could've been preparing.

"So they had about a 30 day head start," Kadlec affirmed days before I sat down with Redfield.

Kadlec was the HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, known as the ASPR. "They were already buying things on the market well in advance of what we were," he told me. "Even things that were made here in the United States, we found that the domestic supplies were drying up because of foreign purchases."