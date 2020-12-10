Australian Covid-19 vaccine trials ended after test subjects return 'false positive' HIV results

Morrison said that Australia had backed four vaccines that showed promise but "at no stage ... believed that all four of those vaccines would likely get through that process."

"So that's why we spread our risk. That's why we backed important projects. And that's why we pre-prepared to ensure that we could deal with any issues along the way," he said.

In addition to the University of Queensland vaccine, Australia had previously ordered a combined 73.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca and the Novavax vaccines.

Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said that following the announcement, Australia would be ordering an extra 20 million units from AstraZeneca and 11 million from Novovax.

A vaccine has to pass through three stages of trials before it can then be considered for approval for public use. Australia has yet to grant approval to a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Adam Taylor, early career research leader in emerging viruses at Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute, said in an emailed statement that the false positive HIV results were a result of the technology used to create the vaccine.