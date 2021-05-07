As a girl, sewing helped her recover from hand burns. Now her designs grace red carpets and runways

"I would take the scraps from my mom's sewing projects and began to make doll clothes with the needle and thread. She got wind of that and started to teach me to sew," Thomas shared.

That skill she learned at the age of five eventually led to a successful career in fashion. She's produced designs that wowed on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, the ESPY Awards and other award shows. Thomas has also showcased her collection at New York Fashion Week.

The doctors' "prognosis was definitely wrong. God placed a remarkable gift in these unusual hands."

A runway of dreams

"My first big break was getting noticed by a young lady from Project Runway and she introduced me to producers at New York Fashion Week. I did my first runway show in 2010. And everything just took off from there."

The couturier opened her 7,000 square foot showroom and production house in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas in 2015. Her collection, Romás by Linda Rowe Thomas specializes in custom evening gowns and ready-to-wear fashion.