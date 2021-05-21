An accident derailed this NFL hopeful's dreams. Now he's coaching others to reach theirs

When Alexander was discharged from the hospital, a deep depression set in. He spent months on bed rest as visitors came and went. He tried to take his life three times in one week.

"I was in a very, very tough place. I didn't want to be around. I didn't want to be here. I didn't know how society would view me," said Alexander. "But it wasn't about society. It was about how I viewed myself."

Then the young man began to think there must be a reason his suicide attempts didn't work.

"I had to be transformed by the renewing of my mind -- by being thankful and taking it one day at a time every single day."

The making of a motivational coach

First he attended community college to learn how to live independently again. He worked with an athletic trainer and got stronger.

"My three goals in high school were to earn an education, make it to the NFL and do something for myself and for my family. And so when football was taken off the picture, I moved to my next goal of earning the education."