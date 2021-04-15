An abundance of caution and good science are the right way to build trust in vaccines

Either way, the use of the J&J vaccine may fizzle out in this country. Some saw the vaccine as being an inferior product , with lower efficacy against infection and milder disease in clinical trials. But it's important to note that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was studied in South Africa and Latin America when the B.1.351 and P.1 variants were already widespread. Natural infection is less protective against both these variants, and the immune responses elicited by vaccination are relatively less powerful against them. Neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccines were subjected to the same stress test in clinical trials, but the mainstream media headlines often didn't clearly communicate this nuance.

In the near term, the US supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is likely to be limited due to manufacturing problems at the Emergent Biosolutions plant. But we are fortunate in this country to have multiple highly effective Covid-19 vaccines in our arsenal and in ample supply. More than 180 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in this country to date, according to CDC data, and we have not seen blood clots associated with either of those vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based on a different technology. We will have enough supply of both of these vaccines to vaccinate all adults in this country on the Biden administration's schedule.