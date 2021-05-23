An 8th US state just reached a critical Covid-19 vaccination milestone

The barriers to vaccines that persist

There are still several challenges officials are working to overcome in the country's vaccination efforts.

Experts say many Americans still have questions about the vaccines, haven't received enough -- or the right -- information and others have problems with access, including being unable to take off of work to go get a shot.

"Employers not only have an opportunity to increase vaccination rates but... it turns out that they can also help to close the equity gap in vaccinations," US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

"This is so important because we've said from the beginning that success is not just determined by how many people we get vaccinated but by how equitably and fairly we vaccinate our population," he added. "And workplaces, it turns out, can play a role in that."

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also said last week the agency was asking businesses to support their employees to get vaccinated.

"We are really asking the businesses to work with their workers to make sure that they have the paid time off to get themselves vaccinated so they can be safe," she told CNN last Sunday.