Almost a million people signed up for Obamacare coverage through April after Biden reopened exchanges

The 14 states, and the District of Columbia, that run their own exchanges have also reopened enrollment, though the duration varies.

Accessing federal help to buy coverage

About 1.9 million Obamacare enrollees returned to the federal exchange last month to take advantage of the heftier premium subsidies contained in the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The assistance, which became available on April 1, has reduced monthly premiums by more than 40% -- from $100 to $57, on average.

Also, the larger subsidies are enabling customers to sign up for plans with more generous benefits and lower out-of-pocket costs. The typical deductible for new consumers fell by nearly 90% to $50, from $450 for those selecting policies prior to April 1. Many of them likely have lower incomes and are eligible for additional cost-sharing subsidies.

Under the American Rescue Plan, enrollees pay no more than 8.5% of their income toward coverage, down from nearly 10%. And lower-income policyholders receive subsidies that eliminate their premiums completely.