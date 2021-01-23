A year into the pandemic, health care workers have a new source of hope

It is true that the vaccine rollout has been fraught with problems. Federal officials projected 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but actual numbers reported by the CDC fell far short of this goal with only 2.8 million people receiving a vaccine by the new year. While vaccinations have been ramping up, with the US averaging roughly 1 million doses a day in the last week, it would still take until spring 2022 to vaccinate every adult in the US at this rate, according to a CNN analysis. And as of Friday, nearly 40 million vaccine doses had been distributed, but only about 48%, or 19 million doses, had been administered.