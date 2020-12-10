A Reno hospital turned their parking garage into a new wing to treat coronavirus patients

"He coughs at nighttime, I can hear him. And if I yell, he can hear me," Rosalia said. "He knows that I'm still alive."

Though coronavirus patients in parking spaces may sound odd, Luis Martinez said he feels safe there. The space is clean, and the staff is working hard to make sure they are all attended to, he said.

"I had just finished a seven day stretch in the intensive care unit. There had been patient after patient, after patient who was not surviving this illness and beyond the physical exhaustion of working a hundred hours that week, I was mentally fatigued," Dr. Jacob Keeperman, medical director of Renown Transfer and Operations Center, said. So, he posted a tweet thanking his teammates.

So, it stung when President Donald Trump and a wave of Twitter users responded to his post saying the makeshift unit was fake.

The feedback he received online made that the worst day of the pandemic for him, he said.

"This is not fake. This is as real as it gets," Slonim said. "And we take pride in knowing that we're here."

Other places struggling with lack of bed capacity have also resorted to unorthodox solutions.