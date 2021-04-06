A New York woman is looking forward to the future with her family after receiving the first trachea transplant

Genden said Sein can now eat and breathe normally after the transplant. She still has a port in her throat, so doctors can insert a probe to look at transplant, but Genden said they would be able to close the hole in a few weeks.

Sein said that she tried to stay active before the transplant, but it was hard because she would have to clean and suction her breathing tube to keep it from getting clogged. She used a ventilator at night when she slept, but always feared that she might have a clog and not wake up.

She began researching trachea transplants after her previous doctors said there was nothing more they could do for her.

"I was angry, so I started researching, because I thought they should be a transplant for a trachea if they've got transplants for everything else," she said. And that's how I found Dr. Genden."

She said she had considered going into hospice if transplant wasn't an option and even drew up the paperwork in 2015.

"They didn't see a good outcome and I didn't want to have my family suffering with dealing with me being sick all the time," Sein said.