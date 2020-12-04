A Jewish doctor who treated a patient with Nazi tattoos says the pandemic has tested his compassion

The compassion and commitment to his patients Nichols needs to do his job has waned during the pandemic, he told CNN's John Berman in a Friday appearance on "New Day."

While he said he's grateful he got the wake-up call, he worries for the mental health of his fellow frontline workers who may not have confronted their pandemic-induced stress.

"I was struck by the impact that this had on me, that I never really faced that kind of hesitation before in my career," he told CNN.

Working in one of the hardest-hit states

When previous ethical dilemmas with patients arose, Nichols said he reserved judgment and focused on treating the patient to the best of his ability.

"With this patient, I really didn't have an opportunity to talk to them," he said. "I was left only with the impact that that symbol had on me. It's a symbol of hate. It challenged me a bit."

He said he reacted with ambivalence partly due to the stress of the pandemic, which has put immense strain on health care workers and facilities. PPE shortages and low ICU capacity has made the challenge of keeping patients -- and themselves -- safe even more difficult for physicians like Nichols.