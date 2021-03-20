A company will pay you $2,400 to stay away from screens for 24 hours

Dr. Sanjay Gupta tell us how disconnecting before we go to bed can help us live to 100.

Doom-scrolling getting you down?

Put the phone away for an hour. Or, better yet, make it 24 hours -- you might just get $2,400 out of it.

Reviews.org, a company that tests home services and products, is holding a 24-hour digital detox challenge. They'll pay their chosen challengers over two grand to survive a whole day without screens.

"If you've got the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you," the company wrote on its website where aspiring digital detoxers can go to apply.

Glued to social media? Perfect (for the contest)

To help determine who should apply, the company asks some discerning questions.

"Have you always wanted to win reality competitions like American Ninja Warrior, but you've been too busy trying to beat Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat instead?" Reviews.org asks potential applicants.

"Do you know a little too much about your old acquaintances from social media?"