A 14-day quarantine is still best before seeing loved ones for the holidays, doctor says

Wen: There is great news about the coronavirus vaccine: There are two vaccines that look to be safe and very effective. It's likely they will be given emergency use authorization by the FDA by mid-December, and the first group of people who are at particularly high risk could be given the vaccine by the end of the year.

However, the vaccine is not available to the public yet. The best estimates are that it will be available to most Americans by spring of next year. That means we can't get the vaccine now and the vaccine, though promising, won't be helpful to allow us to see loved ones this winter holiday.

CNN: What if I do travel? Do I need to quarantine once I come back?

Wen: Again, I wouldn't advise that you travel or see loved ones, unless it's outdoors or everyone has quarantined and gotten tested. If you do travel by plane, though, or participate in indoor gatherings with people who have not quarantined, you should quarantine yourself once you return to your home community. That's because you certainly would not want to spread the virus to your family or your community. This quarantine is the same — 14 days if possible; if not, 10 days or seven days, then a test. That's a lot to ask for, and one more reason to put off travel and in-person gatherings this holiday.

Remember that the end is in sight. We have a very challenging winter to get through. But we can do this, and protect ourselves and our loved ones, and help to stop the rapid surge of coronavirus across the country.