8 ways to fall back asleep after waking in the night

"You usually end up trying to determine how much time you have left to sleep and worrying about whether you will fall back to sleep in a reasonable amount of time," Kolla said. "This can in fact make the process of returning to sleep more difficult."

Don't grab a sneak peak when you go back to bed, either. Seeing the time may only rev you up again.

5. Don't drink alcohol before bed

Don't drink before bed, said Kolla, who studies the interaction between sleep disturbances and addictive disorders.

"As alcohol is metabolized it forms acetaldehyde which is stimulating," he told CNN. "Therefore if you drink too much alcohol right before going to bed, in about four hours it is converted to aldehyde which can disrupt sleep and wake you up."

In addition to awakenings during the night, alcohol can cause "frequent trips to the bathroom because it inhibits a hormone called anti-diuretic hormone (ADH), resulting in increased urination," Dasgupta added.

6. Write down your worries

It's best to try to get rid of your worries -- as much as possible -- well before bed, experts say.