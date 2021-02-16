6 takeaways from Joe Biden's CNN town hall

4. The end of (talking about) Trump: Biden did his best not to mention the former President by name. (Biden's preferred way to name Trump without naming him was to refer to the 45th President as "the former guy.") When asked direct questions about Trump -- on his impeachment, on his meddling in the Justice Department -- Biden was even more blunt about his views on the man he beat last November. "I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump," Biden said at one point. At another, he said this: "For four years, all that's been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people." (That line drew applause from the socially distanced audience.) What Biden clearly believes is that the best way to deal with Trump is to rob him of the media oxygen he so badly craves. The less Biden talks about Trump, the less attention Trump gets. It's a solid theory -- especially when you consider that Trump has been de-platformed from Twitter and Facebook. (It's also the strategy that likely led Senate Democrats to back away from their move to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial last weekend.)