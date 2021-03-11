5 things to know for March 11: Coronavirus, Cabinet, immigration, China, Russia

4. China

China's parliament has officially endorsed a proposal for "improving the electoral system" of Hong Kong, further restricting the ability of people in the self-governing city to freely elect their leaders. Under the plan, Chinese officials will have the power to select "patriots" to run for office and govern in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Beijing has escalated a long-running diplomatic spat with the UK by summoning Britain's ambassador to China over an article she wrote on press freedom. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a complaint against Ambassador Caroline Wilson, saying she misrepresented Chinese media . Tensions between the UK and China have grown over issues including the political future of Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang.

5. Russia

Russia slowed down the speed of Twitter yesterday after the company failed to remove what the country's media watchdog described as prohibited or harmful content. However, the move temporarily took out some Russian government websites, including the Kremlin and the Russian Parliament portals. The sites are back up, but the Russian government says the actions against Twitter will remain unless the platform removes the barred information. What information, exactly, is the government prohibiting? It relates to recent protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Officials warned they would act against social media companies that didn't filter posts about protests the Kremlin deemed as illegal or inciting people to demonstrate.