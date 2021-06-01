5 things to know for June 1: White House, Covid-19, voting laws, Israel, climate

2. Coronavirus

Half the US population is now at least partially vaccinated, which means health experts are less concerned about the crowds that gathered at beaches, bars and other venues over the holiday weekend. Still, they warn that those who aren't vaccinated remain at great risk of serious illness from Covid-19. The next goal? Biden wants to get 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has assigned new labels to key coronavirus variants so the public can refer to them by letters of the Greek alphabet instead of where the variant was first detected. For instance, the UK variant that made its way around the US is now variant Alpha, and the one responsible for India's most recent deadly surge is Delta.