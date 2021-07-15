5 things to know for July 15: Coronavirus, immigration, spending bill, Haiti, Afghanistan

2. Immigration

US border authorities reportedly arrested or turned away 188,800 migrants from the US-Mexico border in June. That's the highest monthly number in at least a decade and brings the annual total of Customs and Border Protection encounters to more than 1 million. Overall, US border crossings have been on the upswing since May 2020. The US is now running more than 30,000 radio ads a month in Central America to deter migration as part of a larger mission in the area to target the root causes of such influxes. On the home front, DACA beneficiaries are desperately trying to keep or renew work permits amid a backlog of applications that accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, DACA workers are losing their jobs and health insurance despite applying for renewals on time.