40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US

"Can you imagine what it must be like if you had lost 20 of your friends in the last 18 months?" Larry Kramer, famed AIDS activist and co-founder of the Gay Men's Health Crisis, said in a 1983 interview with the "Today" show.

"No cause, no cure, people in hospitals. It's a very angry community."

President Ronald Reagan's administration paid little attention to the epidemic, with four years going by before Reagan made a public mention of AIDS.

Exchanges between Reagan's press secretary and reporters in 1982 and 1983 indicate that the nation's top officials and mainstream society viewed the disease as a joke, and not an issue of great concern.

That stemmed from the perception of AIDS as a "gay plague" -- a condition thought to be tied to the lifestyles and behaviors of gay men, even though cases had also been reported in women, infants, those with hemophilia and people who injected drugs.