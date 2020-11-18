1,707 coronavirus deaths were reported in 1 day. That's the highest daily death toll in 6 months

At this rate, coronavirus is killing at least one American every minute of the day.

At least 1,707 new Covid-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest daily death toll since May 14.

And it's only going to get worse, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

"The horrible death count that we saw yesterday in the United States ... reflects the number of people who were being infected three weeks ago -- two to three weeks ago, because that's the lag," Reiner said Wednesday.

"On average, two to three weeks ago, we were seeing 70,000 to 80,000 (new) cases per day. Yesterday, there were about 155,000 (new) cases. So if you're alarmed at the 1,700 deaths today, two to three weeks from now, we're going to see 3,000 deaths a day."

And while some hospitals are running out of health care workers, the US once again set a new record for hospitalized Covid-19 patients -- 76,830 on Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Virtually every state heading in the wrong direction