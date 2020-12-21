 Skip to main content
Zooey Deschanel channels Katy Perry in new music video

Singer Katy Perry and actress Zooey Deschanel poked fun at the fact that people mistake them for each other in Perry's new music video for "Not the End of the World."

Katy Perry's new music video has us doing a double take.

Perry released a video for her song "Not the End of the World" on Monday in which she is played by Zooey Deschanel. The two women have often been mistaken for one another over the years.

"No, no, no! Sorry. Misunderstanding. I'm Zooey," she says in the video after she's abducted by aliens.

Perry shared on Instagram that they filmed the video four months ago. I

"I had this idea that Zooey would step in while I was taking a bit of a [maternity] leave ... for so long we've had this funny relationship ... people think we look alike," Perry said.

Deschanel added, "I've had full conversations with people who've thought I was you."

