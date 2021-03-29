Woody Allen again denies sexual abuse allegation in rare interview

Woody Allen, 85, gave his first in-depth US TV interview in nearly 30 years on "CBS Sunday Morning."

Woody Allen sat down for a rare interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss an allegation by his daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old.

The famed director said he believes his now-estranged 35-year-old daughter believes the allegation.

"She was a good kid and I believe she thinks it," Allen said. "I do not believe that she's making it up. I don't believe she's lying. I believe she believes that."

CNN has reached out to Farrow for comment.

Allen, 85, has consistently denied the allegation and has never been charged. In 1992 a pediatrician treating Dylan Farrow contacted authorities regarding the claim Allen had molested her. Shortly after, Allen filed for custody of his three children, including Dylan, with Mia Farrow and media outlets began chronicling the case, including the allegation.

Investigators concluded at the time that the younger Farrow had not been abused, according to The New York Times, which covered the custody proceedings.