Willow Smith shares she's polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

"When you were like, 'Hey, this is my get down', I was like, 'I totally get it,'" Pinkett Smith said. "Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear. You know what I mean?"

Smith's grandmother said, "For somebody like me, it feels like it's really all just centered around sex," though she admitted to having considered it herself.

"Even outside of the counseling that you get from your pastor before you get married, 'cause most people that get married, you know, will get counseling from their pastors because there is a religious aspect to it, a God aspect to it, Jada," Banfield Norris said. "And we had deep conversation about, what does this mean to us? What do we wanna create for ourselves? And we actually talked about polyamory, and was that something that we wanted to explore? We had that conversation."

But, for Smith, it's apparently less about the sex and more about the freedom.

"In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends," she said.