What Dakota Johnson's moving performance as a dying woman taught her about living

Johnson plays Nicole Teague in the film, based on a true story about a woman's arduous battle with cancer and the emotional toll it took on her family and friends. Based off of an essay her husband, Matthew Teague [ Casey Affleck ] wrote in 2015 for Esquire Magazine, "Our Friend," a modern-day "Terms of Endearment" is about how the couple's best friend, Dane [ Jason Segel ] dropped everything in his own life to care for them during their struggle.

"The thing that I pulled most from this film was how you show up for other people," Johnson told CNN in a recent interview. "I think about how I can be more compassionate and more available, even for myself, more compassionate. The thing that I've learned so much from this movie and from even talking about it now is how brave you have to be in order to be truly compassionate towards yourself or other people, because it's scary and you might fail. In Nicole's case, you do everything that you can and then it's not going to save her life but it did save everyone else's life."