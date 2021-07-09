Valerie Bertinelli posts powerful response to troll who commented on her weight

"If I could lose the weight and keep it off I would, but since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61, I'm still dealing with it."

Alongside the video, she wrote: "aren't we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh. I was going to delete my stories because it's a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting it a 'good' nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it."