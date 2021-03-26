'Tina' tells Tina Turner's story, with a tribute that keeps on turning

"Tina" is that rare documentary that leaves you craving an encore, as if two hours weren't quite enough to do Tina Turner's life and career justice. Weaving in a new interview with the 81-year-old icon, the footage then and now underlines the impression of Turner as a force of nature, rocking and rolling with and without Ike.

The HBO documentary opens with Turner's 1981 People magazine interview, in which she opened up about the abuse she received from her husband and musical partner, Ike Turner, before leaving him five years earlier. The film devotes roughly the first hour to that part of her story, which included the domineering Ike coming up with her stage name -- born Anna Mae Bullock -- without her permission.

At the time, as third-party voices note, such frank discussion of domestic abuse was unusual, and Turner's efforts to put her marital split behind her by speaking out -- and later writing a book -- didn't really work. Yet it did mark a turning point for her professionally, as she teamed up with manager Roger Davies and embarked on a path that saw her filling arenas and stadiums, going from Vegas cabaret act to international rock star.