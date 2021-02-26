'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' lets Andra Day deliver its high notes

Law enforcement's interest in Holiday stemmed primarily from her song "Strange Fruit," a haunting ballad about lynching in the South. Federal Bureau of Narcotics chief Harry Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund) saw Holiday's outspokenness as a threat and jazz in general as "the devil's work," seizing on anti-drug crusading as convenient cover to harass and imprison her. (The film is based on the book "Chasing The Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs.")

As constructed, though, the film feels episodic, taking not-fully-explored detours to touch upon aspects of Holiday's life, in a way that ill serves a good supporting cast. Those interludes include her romantic escapades with actress Tallulah Bankhead (Natasha Lyonne, in what amounts to a cameo) and various men who exploited and profited off her talents, usually without supporting her defiant courage in playing her most controversy-inducing song, the risk be damned.

The sketchy nature of the drama elevates the music as "Billie Holiday's" standout feature, sometimes with action playing out in video snippets as Holiday (that is, Day) croons.