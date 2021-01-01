'The Office' unveils never-seen footage to celebrate move to Peacock

Actors John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited on Krasinki's new YouTube show "Some Good News" and reminisced about their favorite scenes and moments from the workplace comedy.

One of Jim Halpert's best pranks ever has gone unseen -- until today.

To celebrate Peacock as the new home of "The Office," the streaming service on Friday shared some never-before-seen footage of the beloved sitcom, featuring Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) pulling off a "Matrix"-inspired prank against Dwight (Rainn Wilson).

In the scene, the pair, with help from security guard Hank (the late Hugh Dane), try to convince Dwight he's being given a chance to join an underground army to help free humankind. His decision, much like Neo's in "The Matrix," is made by choosing between two pills.

His choice surprises them all.

The new scene comes as "The Office" relocates to Peacock from its previous streaming home at Netflix.

As of January 1, all 201 episodes of the show are on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service. The first two seasons are available for free, while seasons 3-9 require a subscription to Peacock Premium, at a price of $4.99 per month. (An ad-free experience is available for $9.99 per month.)