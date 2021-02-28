The 78th Golden Globes address controversy, amid a glitchy telecast where streaming reigns supreme

More significantly, the broadcast followed reporting by the Los Angeles Times about questionable ethical behavior by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- the group that presents the awards, and has long been the subject of such controversies -- as well as its complete lack of Black members, which prompted criticism from a number of major Hollywood figures.

Black talent figured prominently throughout the night, with Andra Day winning for the title role in the Hulu release "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." The night's first two awards both went to Black stars: Daniel Kaluuya, for another historical drama about African-Americans victimized by the government, "Judas and the Black Messiah;" and John Boyega, for an installment in the Amazon anthology "Small Axe."

In addition, the animated feature award went to Pixar's first film with a predominantly African-American cast, "Soul," which premiered on the streaming service Disney+. The movie was also honored for best original score.

Few of the award recipients or presenters referenced the HFPA's issues, although Cohen thanked the "all-white" HFPA, and "This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown wryly began his introduction by saying, "It is great to be Black -- back -- at the Golden Globes."