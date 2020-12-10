Taylor Swift dropping surprise album

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by announcing the release of her second album of 2020, "Evermore."

It's the holiday season and Taylor Swift has a gift.

The singer announced Thursday that she was dropping her ninth studio album.

She shared the news via her verified social media.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern," she tweeted. "It's called evermore."

According to Swift, "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs."

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," she tweeted "We chose to wander deeper in."

Swift also tweeted that the music video for her single "Willow" would also be released at midnight.