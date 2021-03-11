Sharon Osbourne defends supporting Piers Morgan

That caused Osbourne to get tearful, saying she felt like she was "about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend," and ask that Underwood tell her what Morgan said that was racist.

"Educate me, tell me," Osbourne said.

"It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it," Underwood said. "To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."

Underwood added that Osbourne is her friend and she didn't want the audience to think they were attacking her as a racist.

Morgan tweeted his appreciation of Osbourne with whom he appeared as a judge on "America's Got Talent."

"When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself," he tweeted Wednesday. "She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this - but did it anyway because it what she believes."