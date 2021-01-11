 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Sex and the City' is coming back -- but it's missing one key character

'Sex and the City' is coming back -- but it's missing one key character

{{featured_button_text}}

"Sex and the City" will return to screens 17 years after its last episode aired in a reboot titled "And Just Like That..." The show picks up the friendships between Sarah Jessica Parker's, Cynthia Nixon's and Kristin Davis' characters but Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be joinin…

"Sex and the City" will return to the screen, 17 years after its last episode aired, HBO Max has confirmed.

Titled "And Just Like That...", the reboot will star three of the four original leads of the hit '90s show, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis set to reprise the roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha in the original show, won't return for the rebooted series, which will be executive-produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon and Michael Patrick King.

Described by HBO Max as a "new chapter" of the hit '90s and '00s show, the 10-episode series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their life in their 50s, and is scheduled to begin production in New York in spring.

The show was green-lit by HBO Max, WarnerMedia's streaming service, launched last year. WarnerMedia is the parent company of CNN.

Stars Parker, Nixon and Davis all teased a trailer for the new series to their Instagram pages, though the preview, which featured shots of New York City alongside the text "And just like that... the story continues..." gave little detail about potential story lines for the women.

Based on the book by Candace Bushnell, the groundbreaking HBO series about four friends living in New York City premiered on HBO on June 6, 1998 and ran until 2004. Subsequent movies were released in 2008 and 2010.

Lisa Respers France contributed reporting.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Sex and the City' reboot teaser released

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics