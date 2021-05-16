See who won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Actress Scarlett Johansson was hilariously interrupted during her acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards by her husband, comedian Colin Jost. See more highlights from the awards show.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were presented Sunday, with Leslie Jones hosting and Snoop Dogg serving as the evening's DJ.

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the forthcoming "Black Widow." Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.

Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

BEST MOVIE

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Soul"

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" *WINNER

BEST SHOW

"Bridgerton"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"The Boys"

"WandaVision" *WINNER

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE