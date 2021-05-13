Prince Harry reveals secret supermarket meeting with Meghan

While criticizing the behavior of some media outlets in the US, Harry did say the situation has improved for him and his family since they moved to California.

It was announced in February that Harry and Meghan would not be returning as working members of the British royal family, after stepping back from royal duties last year.

"Living here now I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different... you can walk around feeling a little bit more free," he said.

"I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle... I would never have had the chance to do that."

During the podcast, Harry went on to discuss changing attitudes towards mental health in society.

"Speaking out, especially now in today's world, is a sign of strength rather than a sign of weakness," he said, before making a case that mental health is in fact public health.

"Two of the biggest issues that we're facing in today's world, I think, is the climate crisis and mental health, and they're both intrinsically linked," he said.