Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out for the first time about her family's 'big mistake'

"It's been hard, for anybody no matter what the situation is you don't want to see your parents go to prison but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," said Olivia Jade Giannulli, who goes by her first and middle names professionally. "What happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can look at it and be like that was messed up, that was a big mistake but I think what's so important to me is to learn from the mistake. Not to be shamed and punished and never given a second chance... I'm 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself to show I've grown."