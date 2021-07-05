Matthew McConaughey declares America 'going through puberty' in Independence Day message

Matthew McConaughey posted a message to America in celebration of Independence Day, likening issues the country is facing "as basically going through puberty."

Matthew McConaughey left some people "Dazed and Confused" with his July Fourth message.

The actor, who is said to be mulling a run for governor of Texas, posted a message on social media wishing the US a happy birthday.

The tweet of his 2 1/2-minute video was captioned "happy 245th birthday America - lets rock."

"As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let's admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher," McConaughey said.

"But let's also remember that we're babies as a country," he added. "We're basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' time line, and we're going to go through growing pains."

Alright, alright, alright.