Lady Gaga says she was 'psychotic' after being raped and left pregnant at 19

Gaga said she will not name her alleged attacker. "I understand this #Metoo movement, I understand that some others feel really comfortable with this, and I do not, I do not ever want to face that person again.

"This system is so abusive, it's so dangerous."

According to the "Poker Face" hitmaker, she was diagnosed with PSTD years later, after going to the hospital for chronic pain. She went public with her diagnosis in 2016.

"First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. Then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after," she explained. "And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents' house, because I was vomiting, and sick. Because I'd been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months."

"The way that I feel when I feel pain is how I felt after I was raped," she said. "I've had so many MRIs and scans. They don't find nothing, but your body remembers."

Gaga said everything came to a head with a breakdown from which she took years to recover. "I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl," she revealed. During that period -- around 2018 to 2019 -- she canceled a string of concert dates on her Joanne World tour.