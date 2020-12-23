Kirk Cameron organizes caroling protests amid California's Covid-19 surge

"Growing Pains" actor Kirk Cameron held a Christmas caroling event to protest stay-at-home mandates in California. The protest attracted dozens of people, who were mostly maskless.

Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for organizing at least two events in Southern California in recent weeks, where dozens of mask-less people stood shoulder-to-shoulder to sing Christmas carols in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates.

"I'm getting ready to go out in 38 minutes, it's T-38 minutes for our Christmas caroling peaceful protest," Cameron said in an Instagram post in advance of an event held in the parking lot of The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California. "We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior."

The Oaks mall posted a statement to Twitter Tuesday, "We do not condone this irresponsible -- yet constitutionally protected -- peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff's office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue."