Kim Kardashian West files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West, a court clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Christy Welder, a representative for Kardashian West, confirmed the divorce filing but said Kardashian West had no additional comment. CNN has reached out to West for comment.

Details from the filing were not immediately available.

The two, who married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014, have been living apart for some time.

West has reportedly been living at their home in Wyoming, while Kardashian West has stayed in California with their children.

The couple met in the early 2000s, but it would be years before they became romantically involved.

West interviewed his wife for Vogue Arabia and asked her about the first time they met.