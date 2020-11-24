K-pop band BTS earn their first Grammy nomination for hit song 'Dynamite'

"[The inspiration for] it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do," the band told the Grammy's in August. "As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song."

Fans of the band, who call themselves ARMY (which stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth"), celebrated the news online, some arguing that the nomination was a long time coming, given the band's breakthrough success with US audiences. Many had hoped for a nomination at last year's Grammy's, and voiced outrage on social media when the group was shut out.

"We grew up watching the Grammys, so we know of its significance. And it would be incredible if we could be nominated," one member, Suga, told CNN this September. "We never had a Grammy in mind when we first began, but it's now become a more tangible dream."