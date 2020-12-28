Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she has faked her Spanish heritage

"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture," she wrote alongside the video. "This is something I take very seriously,and for those who are asking -- I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home -- Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."