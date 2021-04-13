Hank Azaria feels he should apologize for Apu 'to every single Indian person in this country'

Actor Hank Azaria spoke on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert" about the lessons he learned following controversy over his voiceover role as Apu on "The Simpsons."

More than a year after abandoning voicing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on "The Simpsons," Hank Azaria continues to reflect on playing the controversial character.

Azaria appeared on Monday's episode of the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" and talked about his role in the controversy.

Shepard praised Azaria's response to it all, which led to comedian Hari Kondabolu thanking him. Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" debuted in 2017 and looked at the character as a negative, stereotypical representation of South Asians.

Nahasapeemapetilon, a Indian American character with a thick accent, operates the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store in the fictional town of Springfield.

"It's not about congratulating me for the response because I'm a big part in creating the problem to begin with," Azaria said on the podcast. "So nothing takes that away except maybe an amends over time which I am attempting to make."

Azaria said that while speaking at his son's school he chatted with Indian students there "because I wanted to get their input."