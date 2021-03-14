Grammys winners 2021: The full list and highlights

CNN's Chloe Melas looks ahead at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday.

Beyoncé leads among the nominees with nine. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich follow with six nominations each.

"The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event.

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. Check back for updates on the winners throughout the night and the full list of 83 categories is available here.

Album of the Year

"Chilombo," Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)," Black Pumas

"Everyday Life," Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3," Jacob Collier

"Women in Music Pt. III," Haim

"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding," Post Malone

"Folklore," Taylor Swift

Record of the Year