'Godzilla vs Kong' trailer gives first glimpse of epic monster showdown

The trailer for "Godzilla vs. Kong" that dropped ahead of the film's release on March 26 received millions of views since it was released online.

Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering -- "Godzilla vs Kong."

Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla.

"Legends will collide," teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see "the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages."

The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape.