Glenn Close has a new album and a newfound appreciation for go-go music

Nash has a similar appreciation of Close, who shares his belief that there needs to be more of a focus on examining what we have in common as human beings.

"Especially now in this last couple of years or something, I feel like more than ever, we need to focus on that," Nash said. This whole Transformation suite of music has all sorts of different, personal stories that are relevant in different ways to where Glenn and I believe is very important to address and to embrace right now."

From actor and comedian Wayne Brady introducing "Creation, Part I" by reciting the opening lines to English poet Ted Hughes' "Tales from Ovid" to Nash's son reading a letter to his father about coming out as a trans man, Close is especially cognizant of the healing power of music given the pandemic.

"I don't think... I'm able to articulate yet what this whole last year has done to me personally," she said. "I think we all kind of kick into survival mode one way or another, some more successful than others."

A long time mental health advocate, Close said that where pre-Covid stats place one in five as being touched by mental illness, she now believes it is now closer to one in three.