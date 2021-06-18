From Lady Gaga to Maroon 5, here are some of the artists touring this summer

"We just started booking gigs in August and September," Tedder told CNN in a recent interview. "It's coming back but it's been a minute. We've been anxious to get back."

"I think live music will explode," Tedder added. "I think this has created a scenario in which everyone that's alive has this new lease on their time in moving forward, at least for the next year or two."

New York City has plans for an ultimate outdoor concert in Central Park in August. Clive Davis is signed on to produce.

See below for a list of some of the other summer concerts happening nationwide.

Dierks Bentley

Bentley will kick off his "Beers On Me Tour" on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City at the Usana Amphitheatre.

Luke Bryan

Bryan will hit the stage on July 8 in Syracuse, New York for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

Lil Jon

The rapper hits the stage on June 27 in Everett, Massachusetts.