Ellie Kemper apologizes for participating in controversial pageant as a teen

Kemper was crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. The organization is based in Missouri and was founded in 1878 by former Confederate officers.

Kemper addressed the controversy in an Instagram post on Monday.

"When I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown," she began. "The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist and elitist past. I was not aware of the history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved. I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy," she continued. "At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards."